If I can meet victims shown in viral video, why can’t Manipur CM: Maliwal

Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Sunday, claimed that the families of the two women who were shown being paraded naked in a viral video told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to come to the state.