Creche promise 'broken', Maha NCP woman MLA threatens to boycott legislature session

It may be recalled that on December 19, 2022, Ahire-Wagh had created a pleasant sensation when she arrived at the Legislature carrying her infant son in her arms, with husband Dr Pravin Wagh and mother-in-law in tow.



At that time, she had rued how there was no proper feeding room or a creche for the children of women legislators and urged the state government to do the needful.



As her baby's 'day out' in the Legislature created waves of excitement across the country, the Maharashtra government cracked the whip and quickly readied a small cozy 'Hirkani Room' where the Deolali (SC) Nashik legislator took care of the little Prashansak during the brief Nagpur Session.



That was said to be the first ever in India that any woman lawmaker had come to the legislature to fulfil her legislative duties along with her infant child and earned huge appreciation from all quarters.



Later, Ahire-Wagh was felicitated by CM Shinde and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, while other leaders and legislators cutting across party lines had lauded her move - similar to recent examples of women leaders in Europe, Australia and some Arab countries taking their infants or even feeding them in the law-making bodies.