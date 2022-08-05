Criminalisation of politics: SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against heads of political parties for not following its directions to prevent criminalisation of politics in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier this year.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha said the Election Commission is the competent authority in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by an advocate Brajesh Singh seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against several party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav.