Share acquisition case: SC directs SEBI to give RIL access to documents

Reliance Industries had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Sebi to allow it access to certain documents, which it thinks will absolve it and its promoters from criminal prosecution by the regulator. The matter is connected with the acquisition of RIL shares between 1994-2000.



RIL believes these documents would negate allegations of wrongdoing in the acquisition of shares. Also, these documents will have a major bearing on the criminal case being filed by Sebi. And, it will also exonerate it and its 108 promoters in the case.