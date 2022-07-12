Criticism of SC's observations against Setalvad 'politically motivated': Ex-judges, officers

With a section of civil society criticising the Supreme Court's denunciation of activist Teesta Setalvad, a group of former judges and bureaucrats on Tuesday slammed their remarks as "politically motivated" and supported a criminal case against her.

In a statement, the group of 190 former judges and bureaucrats besides veterans said the registration of an FIR against the Gujarat riot case activist-- who is now under arrest -- and others is strictly in accordance with the law and the accused can always take recourse to judicial remedies.

"A politically motivated section of civil society has made attempts to cast aspersions on the integrity of the judiciary at large and in this case, this section has attempted to pressure the judiciary to expunge remarks which are unfavourable to Setalvad and the two guilty ex-IPS officers who have fabricated evidence," it said.

The Supreme Court acted in a matter which was within its jurisdiction and any action for modification of its proceedings must take form of a regular motion and even as this section of civil society pretends that citizens are totally disturbed and dismayed with the court's order, it said.