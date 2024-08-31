Crocodiles on roads, tourists in bulldozers expose ‘Gujarat model’

The sight of a group of foreigners, not clear if they were travelling on business or as tourists, being rescued on bulldozers went viral in Gujarat this week as the video was widely shared. The good-natured foreigners waved back at amused onlookers.

Others were not as lucky as they remained stranded at home or in hotels for days without drinking water and electricity. Heavy rain in August, the Ahmedabad Mirror claimed, left the city with a staggering 19,000 potholes. At least 28 people are reported to have died, over 18,000 displaced, and parts of the road from Vadodara to the Statue of Unity were washed away, with other parts reporting severe damages.

The waterlogging and hardship prompted residents of Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Kutch and parts of Dwarka to bitterly criticise the ‘Gujarat model’. Unchecked construction and infrastructure building, they felt, had caused a manmade disaster. Emphasis on drainage, environmental concerns and principles of city planning were sacrificed in favour of infrastructure and commercial development.

Recommendations by experts for managing the water in the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, submitted 20 years ago, were shelved and the river is increasingly becoming unmanageable during monsoons.

So much so that this time, it became a common sight to see crocodiles on the roads — with one Vadodara resident even losing his life in a crocodile attack — and occasionally on the roof. Cars were submerged under water, water entered homes and hotels and even relatively new constructions developed cracks or collapsed.