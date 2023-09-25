Croma strongly denounces attack on employee over iPhone 15 delivery delay

Consumer electronics and durables retailer Croma has condemned the act of thrashing of its employee over a delay in delivery of an iPhone and said will fully cooperate with the investigations.

On Saturday, 24 September, two men were arrested for allegedly beating up an employee of an electronic store of Croma in north Delhi's Roop Nagar over delay in delivery of an iPhone they ordered.

The company has zero tolerance for such kind of unacceptable behaviour, said a statement from Croma, which is owned by Tata group company Infiniti Retail.

"We strongly condemn the verbal and physical abuse of a partner employee by a customer in our store at New Delhi on September 22, 2023. As a brand, Croma deeply values our customers and are committed to being customer-centric.