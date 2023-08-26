CRPF constable's hand chopped off by husband in Delhi hotel, FIR filed

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable's hand was allegedly chopped off by her husband in a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar following an argument between them, Delhi Police said on Saturday, 26 August.

The couple, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had checked in to the hotel on Friday at around 3.00 pm. The head constable was reportedly in the city for a departmental examination.

According to the police, it is suspected that the accused may have given a substance to his 28-year-old wife, following which she fell unconscious and he later chopped off her hand at the wrist on Friday evening. When the woman regained consciousness, she called the hotel staff, who later informed the police