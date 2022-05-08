CUET evolving on the lines of JEE, NEET with support outside central universities

Initially, the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was conducted for admission in UG courses across 14 central universities. However, now the newly introduced format of CUET is quite different from the old system.



Earlier, the medium of examination was only in English. But now it will be conducted in 13 languages, which are English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Punjabi and Urdu.



According to eminent educationist C.S. Kandpal, in such a situation, students will not only get the option to take the exam in their mother tongue, but Hindi medium students will also not become a victim of discrimination due to English.



In order to include more students and universities in this process, the last date for completing the registration process has also been extended from May 6-22 by the UGC.



From 2023 onwards, the CUET will be conducted twice a year, and the process is likely to include Postgraduate courses as well from the next year.