CUET: Level playing field or a rigged race?

Markets tend to defy expectations and like to throw up surprises for people who pride in predicting them. This happens all the time in the stock market. Recent developments show that the higher education market is no different.

A case in point is the decree compelling central universities to compulsorily admit students to their undergraduate programmes solely on the merit of scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

It was vociferously claimed in media briefings and exclusive interviews that CUET would not encourage the coaching industry. The claim was justified in market terms.

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) for admission to Engineering create conducive conditions for thriving coaching industry because a large number of students compete for only limited number of seats in these programmes. Central Universities, on the other hand, present much less competition as they have over two lakh students.

The market has acted rather quickly to counter the claim. The ed-tech space is already swarming with offers of coaching, preparatory classes, mock papers and even year-long packages to help students crack CUET with higher scores. For this year, most major players are offering crash courses to help crack the Language and General Aptitude sections of the CUET at a ‘nominal cost’ ranging between Rs. 10,000 to to 30,000.

Byju’s Exam Preparation ‘product’ is priced at Rs 14,400, while the CareerLauncher’s ‘aptitude package’ is being marketed at Rs 25,000 to include interactive classes, doubt solving sessions, test analytics, and current affairs.

If AaptPrep, which has been running coaching for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), is an indicator, the enrolment for CUET has already jumped five to six times. AaptPrep has already expanded its network of institutes to meet the ever-growing demand for their ‘products’ and ‘services and is also contemplating to offer a two-year-long preparatory program priced at Rs 99,950 for the in-classroom class and Rs 79,950 for the online version, respectively.

Late notification, lack of clarity, and apprehension amongst the students about their ability to get a seat in a program and university of their preference and other associated anxieties are all working to the advantage of the coaching industry. Determined to maximise their market share, they obviously seek to capitalising on the opportunity.

It is a proven fact that the centralised entrance test for admission works to the advantage of the coaching industry, as it provides the critical mass for their market. CUET could not have been an exception. In Engineering and Medicine, the situation might appear dire but can’t be any less dreadful for general higher education.

Close to 2.2. million students took JEE for 10,000 seats in IITs -the best but not the only institutions. AICTE dashboard shows that 2,895 institutions offered 1.26 million seats in UG programmes in Engineering and Technology. For IIT alone the seat to application ratio is as high as 1:220 but taken as a whole, it is even less than 1:2.

The central universities present a similar case. The competition for admission to Delhi University was so tough that even those who scored 100 out of 100 needed a few marks more to be sure that they would get a seat in the course and college of their first preference.