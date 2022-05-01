Curfew in MP's Khargone on Eid, namaz not allowed in Eidgah & mosques

A 24-hour curfew will be in force on Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and people have been asked to celebrate the upcoming festivals at home in the city, where violence was reported during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, officials said on Sunday.

People can make purchases for the festivals on Sunday, when the curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 5 pm, they said.

The festival of Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting, while Akshaya Tritiya, considered auspicious for beginning new ventures, marriages and expensive investments such as in gold, will be celebrated on May 3.