Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town

Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

An order issued by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation from 6 am to 5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food is "cancelled with immediate effect till further orders as there is a likelihood of gathering of public.".

However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.