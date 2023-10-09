Living with Meiteis untenable proposition: Manipur tribal body

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, on Monday reiterated its demand for a separate administration (equivalent to separate state), saying that it is increasingly apparent that coexistence with the Meiteis is an untenable proposition.

Highlighting some recent incidents of violence, senior ITLF leader and spokesman Ginza Vualzong claimed that Meiteis have “driven us out of their valley, subjected us to violence, and attacked our villages... Coexistence with the Meiteis is an untenable proposition”.

“The ITLF denounces the grave injustice inflicted upon the Kuki-Zo people in the strongest terms. The selective application of justice further reinforces our demand for a separate administration,” he told the media.

Vualzong added that on 8 October, a video had surfaced on the internet depicting the horrific burning alive of an unidentified man belonging to the Kuki-Zo community.