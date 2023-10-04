Life paralysed, ITLF withdraws indefinite shutdown after two days in Manipur

Normal life in Manipur's tribal-dominated districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi continued to remain paralysed for the second day on Tuesday as the women's wing of Indigenous Tribals’ Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) enforced the indefinite shutdown in their respective districts to protest the arrest of Kuki-Zo tribals by the CBI.

However, the two-day shutdown called by the ITLF, which began on Monday morning in Churachandpur district to protest against the arrest of four Kuki-Zo people by the CBI in connection with the killing of two young students, ended on Tuesday evening.

The women's wing of ITLF and COTU have been protesting against what they termed as “arbitrary arrest of four persons and detention of two minors by the CBI over the alleged abduction and murder of two teenaged students” from Imphal and another individual on charges of transnational conspiracy case.