Manipur: Shutdown in hill areas after arrests over killing of two youths

A complete shutdown in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday, 2 October, in response to the arrests of seven members of the Kuki-Zo community, including two children, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the district brought normal life to a standstill.

Public vehicles were off the roads, while markets and business establishments remained shut during the shutdown in the district, police said. While the call for an indefinite shutdown was issued by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a group of recognised tribal bodies, a joint meeting of various civil society organisations in Churachandpur resulted in the shutdown declaration, effective from 10 am on Monday.

Those arrested were alleged to be suspects in the case of the kidnapping and killing of two Manipuri youths in July this year. A preliminary investigation by the CBI suggested that the two youngsters — 17-year-old girl Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam and 20-year-old man Phijam Hemanjit — were last seen together on 6 July.