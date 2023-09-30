BJP’s Manipur unit blames own government for failing to curb ethnic violence in state

The Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed its own government for failing to curb the ethnic violence in the state in a letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda and highlighted that “people’s anger and protest is turning the tide” against the administration.

The letter to Nadda was sent on Friday and signed by the top eight office bearers of the party, including the state party chief A Sharda Devi. The letter sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This letter comes after armed mobs tried to storm the family residence of chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal East and a BJP MLA’s house in Imphal West.

“Public anger and protest are now slowly turning the tide, putting the sole onus of this prolonged disturbances solely into the failure of the government in dealing with the situation. We know that our government is also working unstopped day and night so as to bring back normalcy in the state,” stated the letter.