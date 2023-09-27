Violence against women, kids weaponised in Manipur: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said it was apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised in Manipur, and also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state in the last 147 days.

He also demanded the immediate removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Kharge in a post on X, said, "For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but Prime Minister Modi does not have time to visit the state."

"The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence has once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised in this strife," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

He also said that the beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a "battlefield", all because of the BJP.