Manipur: 30 injured as police baton-charge students protesting death of two youths
The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media
Published: 26 Sep 2023, 5:24 PM
More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.
The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media.
The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here, police said.
The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.
