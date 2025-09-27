Curfew relaxed for 4 hours in violence-hit Leh town, situation peaceful: Officials

For the first time since curfew was imposed three days ago in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh, the restrictions were relaxed Saturday afternoon in a phased manner for a few hours, providing relief to residents who lined up outside shops selling essential commodities.

Police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and checking since early this morning to maintain law and order following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) the previous day, officials said, adding no untoward incident was reported from anywhere during the relaxation period.

The Director General of Police, Ladakh, S.D. Singh Jamwal, said that curfew was relaxed for a total of four hours.

“We have taken a decision (to ease restrictions). The curfew is relaxed for two hours from 1 PM to 3 PM in the first phase in old city areas, followed by a two-hour relaxation in new areas from 3.30 pm to 5.30 PM,” Director General of Police, Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal told reporters here.

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, after which the restrictions were eased.

Officials said police parties on Saturday announced the relaxation in the curfew using the public address systems and, soon after, shops selling essential commodities were opened, witnessing a heavy rush.

People were also seen queuing outside ATM kiosks in good numbers as the police and CRPF personnel kept a vigil, they said, adding the relaxation period passed off peacefully in the old city areas.

Jamwal said Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan following last month's arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his protests across the border.