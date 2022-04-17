Curfew relaxed for four hours in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, situation normalising

Since Thursday, the administration has been relaxing the curfew every day for four hours in intervals of two hours each.

On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed from 8 am to 12 noon to allow people to buy essential items and carry out necessary works, Khargone district collector Anugraha P said.

The stores selling milk, vegetables, provisions and medicines among others were allowed to remain open during the curfew relaxation, an official said.

Further relaxation in the curfew can be granted from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday but a formal order in this regard is yet to be issued, the district public relations official said, adding that no fresh untoward incident has been reported from the affected areas.