Cuttack tense after violence during Durga idol immersion; VHP calls 12-hour bandh on Monday

Cuttack city remained tense on Sunday, hours after violence broke out between two groups during Durga Puja idol immersion, prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to call a 12-hour bandh in the city on October 6.

Clashes broke out between 1.30 am and 2 am near Haathi Pokhari in Daraghabazar area when an immersion procession was heading towards Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river, police said.

According to officials, the violence erupted after some locals objected to high-decibel music being played during the procession.

The arguments soon escalated into a confrontation when a mob started pelting stones and glass bottles from rooftops on the processions, injuring several revellers, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

To tackle the situation, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

A number of vehicles and roadside stalls were damaged during the clash.

Immersion activities were halted for nearly three hours as members of Puja committees staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.