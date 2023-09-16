CWC ready to write new chapter of development: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and India.

On the eve of CWC meeting, beginning in Hyderabad on Saturday, 15 September, the former Congress president said, "We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise. Congress has always stood by the aspirations of people of Telangana. Now it’s time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity."

"The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation," she added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in his message that the Congress Working Committee will craft a comprehensive roadmap to lead the party towards victory.