Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for state, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday during which the party's top brass will deliberate on evolving a strategy for upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the Committee is likely to also hold discussions on undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, after the success of the previous Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body chaired by party chief Kharge, has 39 regular members who will hold their first meeting on Saturday while deliberations will continue on Sunday with an extended CWC session that will include all state party chiefs and CLP leaders.

On September 17 evening, which is celebrated as Telangana National Integration Day, the party will hold a "mega rally" near Hyderabad, where it will announce five guarantees for the Telangana assembly election.