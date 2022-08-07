CWG 2022: Wrestlers Dahiya, Phogat, Naveen win gold as India surge up in the table

Vinesh Phogat was also impressive in her win. The experienced wrestler completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, by beating Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in the women's women's 53 kg final.

Earlier, Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable started the day for India with two unexpected silver medals. Priyanka became the first Indian woman race walker to win a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games when she finished second behind her Australian opponent in the women's 10 km walk.

Sable was even more awesome as he beat the Kenyan hegemony in the men's 3000m steeplechase, becoming the first non-Kenyan to win the medal at the Commonwealth Games since 1994. He finished the race in 8:11.15 between two Kenyans.

Indian lawn bowlers continued to make history as the Men's Fours added a silver to the historic gold medal won by the Women's Fours a couple of days ago. The quartet of Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, and Sunil Bahadur put up a good fight but went down 5-18 to Northern Ireland at the Royal Leamington Spa.