CWG 2022: Sreeshankar wins silver for India in men's long jump at Birmingham

Sreeshankar came up with a superb jump on his fifth attempt as he kept to 8.08 metres to leapfrog from seventh to second.



The athlete from Palakkad, Kerala tied for the top spot at 8.08 metres but Laquan Nairn of Bahama took the gold medal as he had a better second jump of 7.94 as compared to 7.84 metres by Sreeshankar, who had endured a very disappointing outing at Tokyo Olympics. South Africa's Jovan van Vuuren got the bronze medal with a best effort of 8.06 metres.



This is India's first silver medal in men's long jump at the Commonwealth Games and second medal in this discipline after Suresh Babu won bronze in Edmonton, Canada in 1978.