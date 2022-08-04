CWG 2022: India end weightlifting campaign with 10 medals, Gurdeep Singh wins bronze in Men's 109+ kg

India ended its campaign in the weightlifting competitions in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with super heavyweight lifter Gurdeep Singh bagging a bronze medal in Men's 109+ kg final.



Gurdeep's medal took India's total medal count from weightlifting to 10 -- three gold, three silver and four bronze -- marginally better than that at Gold Coast in 2018 when India had won only nine medals. Though India won an extra medal at Birmingham, what would rankle the Indian Weightlifting officials and supporters is that India could win only three goal medals from Birmingham as compared to five at Gold Coast.



With shooting out of the equation as it was not included in the programme, India had lost a major source of medals in Birmingham and weightlifting was among the sports expected to fill the gap with a good haul.