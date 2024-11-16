The call that can make you a pauper

The next time you get a call on your mobile phone and are told that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is about to disconnect your phone, or that a package in your name has been found containing porn or fake passports, do not respond.

Callers may tell you they are from the police, the ED, the CBI or the NCB, they may say that drugs have been discovered in parcels addressed to you. Do not press any number, do not click on any link, do not even confirm your own name. There’s ‘digital’ India for you — where you can be scammed, spammed or slammed (with a prison term) over a phone call.

In the first six months of 2024, the sum total of losses from financial fraud reported on the cybercrime portal of the home ministry and the ‘1930’ helpline stood at Rs 11,269 crore. This figure does not include cases registered separately by state police cybercrime cells.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union home ministry (MHA) has projected that Indians are likely to lose over Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next year due to cyber fraud. As many as 4,000 ‘mule’ or fake bank accounts are apparently being identified daily.

In just three months (March-May 2024), I4C cryptocurrency worth Rs 5.5 crore was purchased by mule accounts and laundered outside the country. As many as 18 ATM hotspots for fraudulent cash withdrawals were identified within the country, as were the use of debit cards of accounts in Dubai, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Russia for cash withdrawals from ATMs overseas.

The ministry of external affairs claims to have rescued 250 Indians from Cambodia, where they had been offered employment and then forced to commit online fraud. Scam compounds have also been recently identified in Azerbaijan.