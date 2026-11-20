Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha, with 423 rescue teams deployed and 9,341 cyclone shelters prepared ahead of Cyclone Akvan

Authorities have cancelled 69 trains, shut educational institutions and closed several tourist destinations as precautionary measures

Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur with winds of 90-100 kmph, keeping Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh on high alert

Odisha has stepped up its disaster preparedness as severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' approaches the state's coast, with more than 3 lakh people evacuated and 423 rescue teams deployed across vulnerable areas. The storm is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P. Patil, a total of 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and moved to 2,523 relief camps. The state government has also identified 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts to accommodate residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was moving towards Odisha at a speed of 13 kmph. On Thursday evening, its centre was located around 410 km from Gopalpur and 470 km from Puri.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the storm is expected to cross the coast with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. While southern Andhra Pradesh could experience winds of similar intensity, Odisha is likely to witness wind speeds of 70-80 kmph. The system is expected to gradually weaken as it moves northwards.