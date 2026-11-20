Cyclone Akvan: 3 lakh evacuated in Odisha, 69 trains cancelled
Cyclone to hit Odisha's coast with 90-100 kmph winds, putting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on high alert
Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha, with 423 rescue teams deployed and 9,341 cyclone shelters prepared ahead of Cyclone Akvan
Authorities have cancelled 69 trains, shut educational institutions and closed several tourist destinations as precautionary measures
Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur with winds of 90-100 kmph, keeping Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh on high alert
Odisha has stepped up its disaster preparedness as severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' approaches the state's coast, with more than 3 lakh people evacuated and 423 rescue teams deployed across vulnerable areas. The storm is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.
According to special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P. Patil, a total of 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and moved to 2,523 relief camps. The state government has also identified 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts to accommodate residents.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was moving towards Odisha at a speed of 13 kmph. On Thursday evening, its centre was located around 410 km from Gopalpur and 470 km from Puri.
IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the storm is expected to cross the coast with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. While southern Andhra Pradesh could experience winds of similar intensity, Odisha is likely to witness wind speeds of 70-80 kmph. The system is expected to gradually weaken as it moves northwards.
69 trains cancelled as railways step up precautions
Railway services have been disrupted as a precautionary measure. The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others, while the South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express trains, many of which operate to or through Puri.
The cancellations are aimed at ensuring passenger safety as the cyclone approaches the coastline.
Rescue teams and emergency measures in place
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the state had deployed 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 131 Fire and Emergency Services teams.
The Indian Coast Guard has also been asked to keep its helicopters, vessels and other resources ready for emergency relief and rescue operations.
Cyclone shelters are being equipped with cooked and dry food, drinking water, essential medicines, sanitary napkins and other necessities, particularly for women and children.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said authorities had identified 941 landslide-prone locations across Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Gajapati accounts for the highest number, with 211 vulnerable locations.
The government is placing special emphasis on preventing casualties from landslides, which claimed 10 lives during the previous cyclone, 'Arnab'.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparedness measures and reiterated the state's commitment to its zero-casualty mission.
Tourism, educational institutions affected
Authorities have prohibited tourists from visiting vulnerable coastal destinations, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea.
Educational institutions in districts under red, orange and yellow weather warnings have been closed as a precautionary measure.
Several tourist attractions have also announced temporary closures. Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain shut on 19 and 20 November. Bhitarkanika National Park will remain closed until 21 November, while Similipal Tiger Reserve will not allow visitors on 20 and 21 November.
The Gundicha Temple in Puri will also remain closed to visitors from 19 to 21 November. However, the 12th-century Jagannath Temple will continue its daily rituals and remain open to devotees.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has urged pilgrims to plan their visits according to weather conditions and official advisories.
Andhra Pradesh also on alert
The IMD has issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh. Orange alerts have been issued for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli, while Kakinada remains under a yellow alert.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised residents of North Andhra to remain alert and urged farmers to take precautions while carrying out agricultural activities. Fishermen have been strictly advised against venturing into the sea.
Light to moderate rainfall has already been reported in Odisha's coastal and southern regions since Wednesday night. The IMD expects rainfall intensity to increase as the cyclone moves closer to the coast.
With PTI inputs