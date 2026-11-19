The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next two days as cyclonic storm Akvan approaches the east coast.

Kolkata and several other southern districts of the state have been experiencing rainfall since morning under the influence of the weather system, the IMD said.

The storm, which lay over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur in south Odisha by Friday noon, according to an IMD bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purulia districts, the weather office said.

South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, till the morning of 21 November, it said.