Cyclone Akvan: IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kolkata, south Bengal till 21 Nov
Weather office warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across south Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next two days as cyclonic storm Akvan approaches the east coast.
Kolkata and several other southern districts of the state have been experiencing rainfall since morning under the influence of the weather system, the IMD said.
The storm, which lay over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, is likely to cross the coast near Gopalpur in south Odisha by Friday noon, according to an IMD bulletin.
Heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purulia districts, the weather office said.
South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, till the morning of 21 November, it said.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal till Saturday, the IMD said.
The Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday, as conditions are expected to remain rough owing to the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.
Kolkata woke up to drizzle on Thursday morning, with the intensity of rainfall increasing as the day progressed.
Commuters faced inconvenience during the morning rush hour as traffic snarls were reported at several places in the metropolis and adjoining areas of Salt Lake and New Town.
The Met office said light to moderate rainfall would continue over Kolkata and adjoining areas till Saturday.