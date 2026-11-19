Odisha evacuates 50,000 people ahead of Cyclone Akvan
Ganjam is expected to see the largest evacuation as Odisha opens cyclone shelters and orders schools shut for three days in six districts
Around 50,000 people have been moved to safety, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday, with evacuations continuing in six districts
The India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday, Majhi said
Odisha has opened 448 cyclone shelters and allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for rescue and relief operations
Odisha has evacuated around 50,000 people as severe cyclonic storm Akvan is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday.
Speaking after reviewing the state’s preparations, Majhi said Ganjam was expected to account for the largest share of evacuations. Residents were also being moved to safety from villages in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.
“Our target is zero casualties,” Majhi said, adding that evacuations were under way in both the plains and hilly areas. Of the 3,000 cyclone shelters set up by the state, 448 were already operating, he said.
Heavy rain warning for 11 districts
Majhi said the India Meteorological Department had warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda. He said winds along the Odisha coast were expected to average around 100 km/h.
The state ordered schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal to close for three days from Thursday. It also suspended leave for government employees, sent senior officials to vulnerable areas and earmarked Rs 20 crore for rescue and relief efforts across 15 districts.
With PTI inputs