Around 50,000 people have been moved to safety, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday, with evacuations continuing in six districts

The India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday, Majhi said

Odisha has opened 448 cyclone shelters and allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for rescue and relief operations

Odisha has evacuated around 50,000 people as severe cyclonic storm Akvan is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking after reviewing the state’s preparations, Majhi said Ganjam was expected to account for the largest share of evacuations. Residents were also being moved to safety from villages in Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

“Our target is zero casualties,” Majhi said, adding that evacuations were under way in both the plains and hilly areas. Of the 3,000 cyclone shelters set up by the state, 448 were already operating, he said.