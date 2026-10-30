Cyclone Arnab: Red alert in two Bihar districts as heavy rain threatens state

Sitamarhi and Madhubani are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and lightning under the influence of Cyclone Arnab

Four districts face orange alerts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph forecast; Patna is among those under yellow alerts

Adverse weather is expected to continue until 31 October, with warnings of waterlogging, travel disruption and falling daytime temperatures

The India Meteorological Department has placed Bihar’s Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and lightning on Friday as weather conditions linked to Cyclone Arnab affect the state.

Darbhanga, Sheohar, East Champaran and West Champaran are under orange alerts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds reaching 40–50 kmph expected. Several other districts, including Patna, have been issued yellow alerts for rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

The Meteorological Centre in Patna said the weather system’s influence was likely to persist until Saturday, 31 October. Residents have been urged to follow advisories specific to their districts and monitor official forecasts.