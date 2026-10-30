Cyclone Arnab: Red alert in two Bihar districts as heavy rain threatens state
IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Sitamarhi and Madhubani, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected elsewhere until 31 October
Sitamarhi and Madhubani are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and lightning under the influence of Cyclone Arnab
Four districts face orange alerts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph forecast; Patna is among those under yellow alerts
Adverse weather is expected to continue until 31 October, with warnings of waterlogging, travel disruption and falling daytime temperatures
The India Meteorological Department has placed Bihar’s Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and lightning on Friday as weather conditions linked to Cyclone Arnab affect the state.
Darbhanga, Sheohar, East Champaran and West Champaran are under orange alerts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds reaching 40–50 kmph expected. Several other districts, including Patna, have been issued yellow alerts for rain, thunderstorms and lightning.
The Meteorological Centre in Patna said the weather system’s influence was likely to persist until Saturday, 31 October. Residents have been urged to follow advisories specific to their districts and monitor official forecasts.
Heavy rainfall could leave roads waterlogged and hamper movement in affected areas, the weather department warned. Lightning and strong winds could also endanger people working or travelling outdoors.
During thunderstorms, residents have been advised to seek shelter in secure, enclosed buildings, avoid open fields and exposed areas, and refrain from taking cover beneath trees.
The IMD has also forecast a marked fall in maximum temperatures across several parts of Bihar as rain and cloud cover bring cooler conditions. Patna has already experienced a drop in temperature amid overcast skies and intermittent showers, lending an early winter-like chill to the city.
The Meteorological Centre urged people to disregard rumours and rely on official weather bulletins and government advisories for updates.
The warnings in Bihar come as Cyclone Arnab disrupts normal life in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Odisha and Jharkhand also affected.
With IANS inputs