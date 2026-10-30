Rahul urges swift relief and rehabilitation after Cyclone Arnab’s destruction

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha offered condolences to the families of those killed and expressed solidarity with people who had lost their homes and livelihoods.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He called on the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for all affected families.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Thursday deployed more than 300 teams from various disaster response agencies for rescue operations in flood-hit Ganjam and eight other districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Cyclone Arnab had caused losses estimated at over Rs 4,600 crore. Despite precautionary measures, seven people lost their lives, with Konaseema and West Godavari districts bearing the brunt of the storm.

With PTI inputs