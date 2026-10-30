Rahul urges swift relief and rehabilitation after Cyclone Arnab’s destruction
Odisha deploys over 300 rescue teams as Andhra Pradesh reports Rs 4,600 crore in cyclone damage and seven deaths
Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Cyclone Arnab’s devastation in Andhra Pradesh and floods in Odisha, urging swift relief and rehabilitation
Odisha deploys over 300 disaster response teams for rescue operations in Ganjam and eight other flood-hit districts
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu estimates cyclone damage at Rs 4,600 crore, with seven deaths reported
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha, urging the governments to ensure prompt relief and rehabilitation for affected families.
In a post on X, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha offered condolences to the families of those killed and expressed solidarity with people who had lost their homes and livelihoods.
“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security,” Rahul Gandhi said.
He called on the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for all affected families.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Thursday deployed more than 300 teams from various disaster response agencies for rescue operations in flood-hit Ganjam and eight other districts.
In Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Cyclone Arnab had caused losses estimated at over Rs 4,600 crore. Despite precautionary measures, seven people lost their lives, with Konaseema and West Godavari districts bearing the brunt of the storm.
With PTI inputs