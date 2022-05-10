Cyclone Asani: Heavy rains in Chennai, 10 flights cancelled

Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Choolaimedu and Nungambakkam areas in Chennai are facing heavy rains and the suburbs of the city like Alandur, Madipakkam, Poonamalle, Maduravoyal and Meenambakkam are recording steady rains. Pammal area near the airport is also receiving heavy rains.



The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains at Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Puducherry and other northern parts of Tamil Nadu in the next few hours.



The Indian Coast Guard has already deployed 'ICGS Shaurya' and 'ICGS Sagar' for any contingency, including rescue operations post-landfall of Cyclone Asani.