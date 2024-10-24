Cyclone Dana: Odisha braces for impact, around 10 lakh to be evacuated

As Cyclone Dana barrels toward the Odisha coast, threatening to impact nearly half of the state's population, the government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in several coastal districts to safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early on Friday. The distance between Dhamara in Bhadrak district and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is around 70 km.

It said that the landfall process will start from the night of October 24 and will continue till the morning of 25 October. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD D.G. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

He said landfall is mostly a slow process which usually takes around 5-6 hours. "Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between 24 October night and 25 October morning," he added.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, however, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.

"The remaining people will be brought to safety by 11 am on Thursday," he said.

While asserting that the state is fully prepared to face the calamity, Majhi assured the people that they are in "safe hands".

"Do not panic and stay safe. You (people) are in safe hands," he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the people at the cyclone shelters.