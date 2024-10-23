Three states gear up as Cyclone Dana looms closer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, 23 October, predicted that the impending cyclonic storm Dana is expected to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamara area of Bhadrak district on 24 and 25 October.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by the early morning of 24 October and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts,” the IMD said.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts in Odisha are likely to witness high tidal waves surging 1 to 2 meters in height.

The Odisha government has evacuated residents living in around 3,000 identified vulnerable places in the relevant districts. As many as 288 rescue teams including 51 ODRAF, 19 NDRF, and 178 Fire Services teams have been deployed in 13 districts. Around 6,000 cyclone shelters and relief centres have come up, with special arrangements made for women.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Jharkhand, with Cyclone Dana forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the state until 25 October.

As a precautionary measure, several trains passing through or heading to Jharkhand have been cancelled. According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, south-eastern parts of Jharkhand are likely to receive heavy rains and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, which could escalate to 60 kmph tomorrow, 24 October.