Kolkata airport battens down hatches for Cyclone Dana

Authorities at the Kolkata airport have started preparations for the possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on 25 October, a senior official said on Tuesday, 23 October.

The standard operating procedures, such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.

A meeting with various stakeholders was held in the evening to discuss issues related to the developing weather system, director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, told PTI.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.