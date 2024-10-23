Kolkata airport battens down hatches for Cyclone Dana
The storm is expected to hit coastal West Bengal and Odisha on 25 October, but effects might be felt by 24 October night, per IMD
Authorities at the Kolkata airport have started preparations for the possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on 25 October, a senior official said on Tuesday, 23 October.
The standard operating procedures, such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.
A meeting with various stakeholders was held in the evening to discuss issues related to the developing weather system, director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, told PTI.
A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.
The depression is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23 October and a severe cyclonic storm by 25 October, it said.
“We are expecting heavy rainfall, which may cause inundation in and around the airport premises. We are working closely with the state government to handle the situation,” Beuria said.
Asked about the possible impact on flight operations, he said it will depend on the situation after the cyclone makes landfall.
“Tomorrow [23 October] at 12.30 p.m., another review meeting will be conducted. The closure of the airport will depend upon the crosswind speed, if it exceeds 70 kmph,” the official said.
The Met Department has forecast a wind speed of 100–110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph on 25 October morning.
“For the moment, the airport officials are following the standard operating procedures,” Beuria added.
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Dana' on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It is expected to become a severe cyclone before crossing the eastern coast between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 120 km per hour on 25 October, according to the IMD.
In a bulletin, the national weather agency said, 'Yesterday’s deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm Dana.'
As of 5:30 a.m., the system was located approximately 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).
The IMD further noted, 'It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning on October 24. It is expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.'
Both Odisha and West Bengal have already declared closure of schools from 23 October.
