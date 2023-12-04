Cyclone Michaung: Air India temporarily suspends flights to and from Chennai

Amid the heavy downpour in Chennai triggered by cyclone Michaung, Air India has suspended all flights to and from the city untill 11.00 pm on Monday, a spokesperson from the flag carrier said on Monday.

“All flight movement to and from Chennai is suspended till 11.00 pm of December 4 due to inclement weather. In view of the situation, Air India will offer its guests holding confirmed tickets on any flight to/from Chennai on December 4, a one-time waiver of rescheduling/cancellation charges on bookings,” the spokesperson added.

Heavy rainfall has lashed the Tamil Nadu state capital, resulting in water logging of subways and arterial roads. Michaung is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday 5 December.