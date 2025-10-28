Cyclone ‘Montha’ batters 8 southern Odisha districts with heavy rain

As dawn broke over Odisha’s rain-swept coast on Tuesday, 28 October, the rhythmic patter of monsoon showers gave way to the growl of an approaching tempest. Cyclone Montha, swirling ominously over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, unleashing heavy rain across eight southern districts and setting the state on high alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Montha — whose name means “fragrant flower” in Thai — moved north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph, gathering force as it churned towards the Andhra coast. At 5:30 am, it lay centered 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and about 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha.

The system is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada later this evening or night, packing winds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph, said Dr. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

As Montha intensified, rain lashed the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal—regions that bore the first brunt of the storm’s outer bands.

The Odisha government, anticipating the impact, launched a massive evacuation operation. People from low-lying and landslide-prone areas were moved to safety, with over 1,400 cyclone shelters opened across the eight districts. Inside, evacuees were provided with food, clean water, and medical care; pregnant women were shifted to hospitals for safety.