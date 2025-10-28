Cyclone Montha makes landfall along Andhra coast today; red alert issued
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the IMD have warned of high sea waves ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres
Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm, which intensified into a severe cyclonic system, crossed the coast near Kakinada late in the evening.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported that districts along the coast are witnessing intense rainfall and gusty winds as the cyclone moves inland. The system has been advancing at a speed of around 18 kmph over the past several hours.
Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed officials to ensure precautionary measures in areas vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister to assess the state’s preparedness, with IT minister Nara Lokesh coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for ongoing updates.
The IMD has issued a red alert for seven coastal districts — Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and SPSR Nellore — warning of extremely heavy rainfall and gale-force winds.
Neighbouring regions are also bracing for the storm’s impact. Northern Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district and several southern Odisha districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati, have been placed under an orange alert due to expected heavy rainfall.
In Odisha, the government has deployed 140 rescue teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services. Over 3,000 people, including 1,496 pregnant women, have been evacuated to safer locations.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the IMD have warned of high sea waves ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres along the Andhra coast from Nellore to Srikakulam.
Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and residents in low-lying areas to stay indoors. Emergency control rooms have been activated across all coastal districts to coordinate relief and rescue operations as Montha continues its inland movement, weakening gradually by Wednesday.
With IANS Inputs
