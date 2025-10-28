Cyclone Montha makes landfall along Andhra coast today; red alert issued

Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm, which intensified into a severe cyclonic system, crossed the coast near Kakinada late in the evening.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported that districts along the coast are witnessing intense rainfall and gusty winds as the cyclone moves inland. The system has been advancing at a speed of around 18 kmph over the past several hours.

Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed officials to ensure precautionary measures in areas vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister to assess the state’s preparedness, with IT minister Nara Lokesh coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for ongoing updates.