Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada; coastal Andhra on high alert
Heavy rain, strong winds lash districts; evacuation and rescue measures intensified
The landfall of Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, began along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday evening, officials said, as heavy rain and strong winds battered several coastal districts.
“Cyclone has begun. Coastal districts are witnessing rainfall accompanied by gales,” said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the APSDMA (Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority), in a statement. The cyclone, which means “fragrant flower” in Thai, is moving at a speed of 18 kilometre per hour and was located about 560 kilometre off Visakhapatnam by 27 October 27 evening.
According to the APSDMA, the system is expected to cross the coast near Kakinada on the evening or night of 28 October as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. Jain urged residents in coastal areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.
NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha told PTI Videos that all departments were on high alert. “Several teams have been deployed and are working in coordination. We have kept 180 rehabilitation centres ready, along with 24 drones for continuous weather monitoring,” he said.
Vijayawada Police Commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu said the police department had deployed officers across every ward secretariat. “A control room is monitoring the situation, and 42 drones have been deployed for real-time assessment,” he said, adding that 360 houses in low-lying areas were being evacuated as a precaution.
In Chittoor district, continuous heavy rainfall over four days has disrupted normal life in parts of the Nagari constituency, with floodwaters from the Kushasthali river cutting off road links to Thiruttani and Pallipattu. Vehicular movement has been diverted through bypass routes, while police have been deployed to prevent people from approaching riverbanks due to dangerous currents.
In Kakinada district, strong winds and heavy rain created rough sea conditions at the Uppada coast, forcing police to evacuate residents from Uppada, Subbampet, Mayapatnam, and Suradapet villages as waves advanced inland, worsening coastal erosion.
Tirupati district Collector S Venkateshwar said five coastal mandals were expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. “Control rooms have been set up, and people have been advised to remain indoors except for emergencies,” he said. Pilgrims heading to Tirumala have been asked to postpone their plans.
The India Meteorological Department warned that rainfall and wind intensity will rise as the cyclone completes landfall near Kakinada. District administrations across the coastal belt said they were fully prepared, with precautionary and relief measures already under way.
