Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada; coastal Andhra on high alert

The landfall of Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, began along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday evening, officials said, as heavy rain and strong winds battered several coastal districts.

“Cyclone has begun. Coastal districts are witnessing rainfall accompanied by gales,” said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the APSDMA (Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority), in a statement. The cyclone, which means “fragrant flower” in Thai, is moving at a speed of 18 kilometre per hour and was located about 560 kilometre off Visakhapatnam by 27 October 27 evening.

According to the APSDMA, the system is expected to cross the coast near Kakinada on the evening or night of 28 October as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. Jain urged residents in coastal areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.

NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha told PTI Videos that all departments were on high alert. “Several teams have been deployed and are working in coordination. We have kept 180 rehabilitation centres ready, along with 24 drones for continuous weather monitoring,” he said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu said the police department had deployed officers across every ward secretariat. “A control room is monitoring the situation, and 42 drones have been deployed for real-time assessment,” he said, adding that 360 houses in low-lying areas were being evacuated as a precaution.