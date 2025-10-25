Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Montha; heavy rainfall expected

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for the impact of severe Cyclone Montha, which is expected to begin affecting the state from tomorrow, i.e. 26 October, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several regions, officials said on Wednesday.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has warned that the Rayalaseema region could receive extremely heavy rainfall — exceeding 210 mm in 24 hours — on 27 and 28 October.

Cyclone Montha, named by Thailand, is currently moving westwards over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is forecast to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening or night of 28 October.

According to IMD projections, the system is likely to cross the coastline between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, with wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.

Light to moderate rain has already begun across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and is expected to continue over the next five to six days, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.