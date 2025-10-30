Cyclone Montha triggers deluge in parts of Telangana, hits road and rail traffic

The fading fury of Cyclone Montha roared back to life over Telangana on Wednesday, drenching the state in unrelenting torrents and chaos. What began as a weakening storm over the Andhra coast transformed into a deluge of destruction — flooding towns, submerging roads and railways, and severing lifelines across the heart of the state.

By dawn, the skies had opened with an unceasing roar. Overflowing rivulets, lakes, and stormwater drains inundated low-lying neighbourhoods, while floodwaters swept across highways and railway tracks. At Warangal and Dornakal railway stations, the sight was surreal — train lines lay under sheets of murky water, forcing authorities to halt and divert dozens of services, including the Vijayawada Intercity Express and East Coast Express.

Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sircilla, and Nagarkurnool districts bore the brunt of Montha’s wrath. In Hanamkonda, the bus station transformed into a vast pool, while city streets resembled swollen rivers.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Bheemdevarapalle in Hanamkonda recorded a staggering 41.9 cm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 10 pm — the highest in the state. Across Telangana, 35 locations reported rainfall above 20 cm, while 68 others saw more than 11.5 cm. Warangal’s Kallada recorded 36.7 cm, Urus 34.3 cm, and Redlawada 33.9 cm, painting a grim picture of widespread inundation.