Cyclone Montha triggers deluge in parts of Telangana, hits road and rail traffic
IMD issues a red alert for eight districts — Jangaon, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar and Sircilla
The fading fury of Cyclone Montha roared back to life over Telangana on Wednesday, drenching the state in unrelenting torrents and chaos. What began as a weakening storm over the Andhra coast transformed into a deluge of destruction — flooding towns, submerging roads and railways, and severing lifelines across the heart of the state.
By dawn, the skies had opened with an unceasing roar. Overflowing rivulets, lakes, and stormwater drains inundated low-lying neighbourhoods, while floodwaters swept across highways and railway tracks. At Warangal and Dornakal railway stations, the sight was surreal — train lines lay under sheets of murky water, forcing authorities to halt and divert dozens of services, including the Vijayawada Intercity Express and East Coast Express.
Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sircilla, and Nagarkurnool districts bore the brunt of Montha’s wrath. In Hanamkonda, the bus station transformed into a vast pool, while city streets resembled swollen rivers.
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Bheemdevarapalle in Hanamkonda recorded a staggering 41.9 cm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 10 pm — the highest in the state. Across Telangana, 35 locations reported rainfall above 20 cm, while 68 others saw more than 11.5 cm. Warangal’s Kallada recorded 36.7 cm, Urus 34.3 cm, and Redlawada 33.9 cm, painting a grim picture of widespread inundation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eight districts — Jangaon, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, and Sircilla — warning of further deluge. An orange alert was sounded for Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Peddapalli, and Bhupalapally.
After crossing the Andhra coast, Montha weakened into a deep depression but continued to dump torrential rains over north Andhra, south Odisha, and large swathes of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The IMD later reported that it had further weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh.
Amid the havoc, stories of both tragedy and heroism emerged. In Khammam, a DCM truck was swept away in the Nimmavagu stream near Janaram bridge, leaving its driver missing. In Nalgonda, quick-thinking police and rescue teams saved 500 students trapped in a flooded tribal welfare boys’ residential school in Kommapalli village. The building, engulfed by surging waters from a nearby stream, echoed with the children’s cries before rescuers reached them.
In Vikarabad, locals pulled off a dramatic rescue, saving a man swept away by the raging Kagna river near Veerishettypally. Across Telangana, similar tales of narrow escapes played out as nature’s fury raged on.
Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the administration to remain on high alert and ordered immediate evacuations of families in vulnerable zones. He urged district collectors to monitor water levels at reservoirs and coordinate with the State Irrigation Department. “No release of water should occur without prior warning,” he instructed, emphasising that sandbags be readied at overflowing reservoirs.
As heavy rains pounded Hyderabad, the chief minister ordered the deployment of disaster management teams across the city. SDRF and NDRF units were mobilised for joint rescue operations, working round the clock in flood-hit districts under the guidance of local officials.
With roads submerged, power lines downed, and communities stranded, Telangana on Wednesday witnessed the relentless power of nature — and the resilience of those braving it.
With IANS inputs
