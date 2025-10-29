Cyclone Montha aftermath: 1 dead, 1.38 lakh hectares crop damaged, roads overwhelmed by flood and debris

A 43-year-old woman was killed and extensive crop damage reported after severe cyclonic storm Montha made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast overnight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that uprooted trees, inundated roads and disrupted power supply across several districts.

According to preliminary government estimates, standing crops over 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops spanning 1.38 lakh hectares were damaged by the storm, which crossed the coast near Antarvedi in Konaseema district late on Monday night.

The deceased woman, identified as a resident of Makanagudem village in Konaseema district, died after a palmyra tree fell on her house during the storm, officials said. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain confirmed the death and said reports of damage were being validated.

“Fortunately, there have been no major injuries to people due to the cyclone’s impact,” Jain said.

'Minimal structural damage, quick restoration'

Authorities said swift preparations and effective coordination minimised large-scale damage despite wind speeds reaching 100 kmph during landfall.