Cyclone Montha crosses Andhra coast, weakens; heavy rains trigger landslides in Odisha
The storm, with winds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph, is expected to move northwestward in the coming hours, having already claimed three lives and caused extensive damage
Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada, on Tuesday evening, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread disruption across coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the process of landfall began around 7 pm near Kakinada and will continue for three to four hours. The storm, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph, is expected to move northwestwards during the next few hours.
In its latest updates on social media platform X, the IMD confirmed that the landfall process had begun and would persist for several hours. “The latest observations indicate that the storm has started making landfall,” the department said.
Widespread Damage in Odisha
Heavy rainfall triggered landslides, damaged houses, and uprooted trees in several southern and coastal districts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. Preliminary reports suggest normal life has been disrupted across 15 districts of the region.
In Gajapati district, large boulders tumbled from nearby hills, blocking roads in five villages under Anaka gram panchayat. “The area was earlier identified as landslide-prone, and efforts are underway to clear the roads swiftly,” an official said. Similar incidents were reported from the Linga-Barbha road in Partoda panchayat of Kashinagar block. In Rayagada district, trees were uprooted in Gunupur, Gudari, and Ramnaguda areas.
Officials from the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said damage assessment reports from affected districts would be compiled after the cyclone fully passes.
Fatalities and Injuries Reported
A supply assistant engaged in cyclone shelter management in Gajapati district reportedly died after falling ill on Monday night while assisting residents to reach safety. The deceased was identified as Surendra Gamang. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by the police. In Mohana, a person was injured after a kutcha house collapsed due to incessant rains, while strong winds blew off the tin roof of another home.
Preparedness and Relief Efforts
Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said wind speeds during the landfall ranged between 80 and 90 kmph and could peak at 110 kmph. “The severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall around 7 pm and the process will continue for three to four hours,” she said.
Authorities have taken extensive precautionary measures. Nearly 1,871 pregnant women have been shifted to various health centres since Monday, with 452 deliveries reported. Schools and anganwadi centres in nine districts have been shut till 30 October. The East Coast Railway has cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled several services, with 61 trains cancelled, two diverted, and five either terminated or started prematurely.
Government employees’ holidays have also been cancelled till 30 October, and all beaches have been sealed to prevent public access. However, a lifeguard was allegedly assaulted in Puri after he stopped tourists from entering the sea despite official warnings.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
The state government has issued an advisory asking fishermen to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal along the Odisha coast until 29 October due to extremely rough sea conditions.
In a video message, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged people to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. “You know Hurricane Montha is coming. We have successfully weathered many storms in the past. So don’t be afraid. Be vigilant. Give full cooperation to the administration,” he said.
The name Montha, derived from the Thai language, means fragrant flower—a gentle name for a storm that has brought widespread disruption across eastern India.
With Agency Inputs