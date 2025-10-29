Cyclone Montha crosses Andhra coast, weakens; heavy rains trigger landslides in Odisha

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada, on Tuesday evening, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread disruption across coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the process of landfall began around 7 pm near Kakinada and will continue for three to four hours. The storm, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph, is expected to move northwestwards during the next few hours.

In its latest updates on social media platform X, the IMD confirmed that the landfall process had begun and would persist for several hours. “The latest observations indicate that the storm has started making landfall,” the department said.

Widespread Damage in Odisha

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides, damaged houses, and uprooted trees in several southern and coastal districts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. Preliminary reports suggest normal life has been disrupted across 15 districts of the region.

In Gajapati district, large boulders tumbled from nearby hills, blocking roads in five villages under Anaka gram panchayat. “The area was earlier identified as landslide-prone, and efforts are underway to clear the roads swiftly,” an official said. Similar incidents were reported from the Linga-Barbha road in Partoda panchayat of Kashinagar block. In Rayagada district, trees were uprooted in Gunupur, Gudari, and Ramnaguda areas.

Officials from the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said damage assessment reports from affected districts would be compiled after the cyclone fully passes.

Fatalities and Injuries Reported

A supply assistant engaged in cyclone shelter management in Gajapati district reportedly died after falling ill on Monday night while assisting residents to reach safety. The deceased was identified as Surendra Gamang. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by the police. In Mohana, a person was injured after a kutcha house collapsed due to incessant rains, while strong winds blew off the tin roof of another home.