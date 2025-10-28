Ports across Coromandel coast on alert as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast

In its latest hourly update on the landfall of Cyclone Montha ('fragrant flower' in Thai), the IMD (India Meteorological Department) stated that the severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwestwards and at 3.30 pm today, 28 October, and lay about 60 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 140 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 240 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening or night today as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

“The SCS Montha moved north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during the evening or night of 28 October as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” the IMD said on X.