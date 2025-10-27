Heavy rain, strong winds batter Kerala; fisherman dies off Alappuzha coast

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Monday, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life, officials said.

In Alappuzha district, a fisherman lost his life after his boat overturned near the Arthunkal coast amid strong winds. Police identified the deceased as Paul Devasia, a resident of Arthunkal.

According to officers, he had ventured out to sea early in the morning when the incident occurred. Although fellow fishermen managed to rescue him from the water, he succumbed shortly afterwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204 mm within 24 hours.