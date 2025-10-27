Heavy rain, strong winds batter Kerala; fisherman dies off Alappuzha coast
India Meteorological Department issues an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur
Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Monday, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life, officials said.
In Alappuzha district, a fisherman lost his life after his boat overturned near the Arthunkal coast amid strong winds. Police identified the deceased as Paul Devasia, a resident of Arthunkal.
According to officers, he had ventured out to sea early in the morning when the incident occurred. Although fellow fishermen managed to rescue him from the water, he succumbed shortly afterwards.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204 mm within 24 hours.
A yellow alert is also in place for Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha, where rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected.
Authorities have also cautioned of strong winds across the state. Officials reported that intense showers since early morning caused waterlogging in parts of Kozhikode city, particularly near the KSRTC bus station, where several shops were inundated.
Heavy rainfall was recorded in the hilly regions of Malappuram and Kannur, while coastal areas experienced powerful winds. The central districts of Ernakulam and Alappuzha also witnessed a sharp increase in rainfall during the morning hours.
The state’s fisheries department has urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea owing to the prevailing rough weather conditions.
