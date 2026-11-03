Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain lashes TN; schools in Cuddalore closed
Cyclone intensifies into a severe storm before crossing Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur
Schools in Cuddalore taluk have been closed on Tuesday following heavy rain and thunderstorms caused by Cyclone Murasu
The IMD has forecast widespread rain across Tamil Nadu, with heavy showers likely in the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul on different days
Authorities are monitoring the weakening cyclone and have advised residents to avoid waterlogged roads and follow weather alerts
Schools in parts of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu were declared closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The Cuddalore district collector ordered the closure as thunderstorms, lightning and persistent rain disrupted normal life in several parts of the district. The holiday applies to schools in Cuddalore taluk, including areas around Cuddalore town, Reddichavadi and Nellikuppam.
The precautionary measure was taken to ensure students' safety amid continuing adverse weather conditions.
Cyclone Murasu, which developed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm. Its impact has brought widespread rainfall and unsettled weather to northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone's influence, along with an atmospheric circulation over southern Kerala and adjoining areas, is likely to bring rain to several parts of Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X, the IMD said: “The Severe Cyclonic Storm MURASU moved north-northwestwards and crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole (near Latitude 15.53°N and Longitude 80.22°E) during 0330 to 0530 hours IST of today, with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.”
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris district on Tuesday. Moderate rain is also expected in parts of the Western Ghats, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai and its adjoining suburban areas are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the day, with cloudy skies expected to persist.
The IMD has forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu's interior districts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Theni and Dindigul districts on Thursday.
In Cuddalore, intense thunderstorms and lightning have affected several localities, prompting the district administration to announce the school holiday after assessing the rainfall situation and potential risks to students commuting to schools.
Authorities are monitoring weather conditions as the cyclonic system moves inland and gradually weakens.
Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel on waterlogged roads and follow official weather advisories.
The IMD is expected to issue further updates on rainfall intensity and the movement of the weakened cyclonic system in the coming days.
With agency inputs