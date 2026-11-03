Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain lashes TN; schools in Cuddalore closed

Schools in Cuddalore taluk have been closed on Tuesday following heavy rain and thunderstorms caused by Cyclone Murasu

The IMD has forecast widespread rain across Tamil Nadu, with heavy showers likely in the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul on different days

Authorities are monitoring the weakening cyclone and have advised residents to avoid waterlogged roads and follow weather alerts

Schools in parts of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu were declared closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The Cuddalore district collector ordered the closure as thunderstorms, lightning and persistent rain disrupted normal life in several parts of the district. The holiday applies to schools in Cuddalore taluk, including areas around Cuddalore town, Reddichavadi and Nellikuppam.

The precautionary measure was taken to ensure students' safety amid continuing adverse weather conditions.

Cyclone Murasu, which developed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm. Its impact has brought widespread rainfall and unsettled weather to northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.