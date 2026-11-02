Odisha speeds up evacuations as severe cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra coast
Southern districts on high alert for heavy rain as over 300 rescue teams remain deployed ahead of the storm’s expected overnight landfall
Odisha accelerated evacuations from vulnerable areas as Murasu strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm.
The storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole overnight, with winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
More than 300 rescue teams are positioned across Odisha, with southern districts on high alert for heavy rain.
Odisha stepped up the evacuation of people from vulnerable locations on Monday as Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to the state’s southern districts.
Although the cyclone is expected to make landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Odisha authorities have placed district administrations on alert and reinforced emergency preparations, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department forecast that Murasu would move north-westwards and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday.
The storm is expected to reach the coast with sustained winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, Murasu was travelling at 25 kmph and was centred approximately 200 km east-north-east of Chennai, 210 km east-south-east of Nellore and 270 km south-south-east of Machilipatnam. It was also located about 220 km east-south-east of Kavali and 260 km south-east of Ongole.
Parts of Odisha had already begun receiving light rain under the system’s influence, with rainfall expected to intensify gradually, IMD sources said.
Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri were among the districts likely to be affected.
All district collectors had been alerted, while administrations in southern Odisha were on high alert, he said. Evacuations from vulnerable areas were being prioritised alongside preparations for emergency response.
Pujari said teams deployed during Cyclone Arnab had remained at their locations ahead of Murasu’s approach. More than 300 rescue teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire Service had been positioned.
The IMD forecast heavy rainfall at some locations in Gajapati and Ganjam on Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.
Rain was also expected in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and Khurda districts.
With PTI inputs