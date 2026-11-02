Odisha speeds up evacuations as severe cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra coast

Odisha accelerated evacuations from vulnerable areas as Murasu strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm.

The storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole overnight, with winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

More than 300 rescue teams are positioned across Odisha, with southern districts on high alert for heavy rain.

Odisha stepped up the evacuation of people from vulnerable locations on Monday as Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to the state’s southern districts.

Although the cyclone is expected to make landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Odisha authorities have placed district administrations on alert and reinforced emergency preparations, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department forecast that Murasu would move north-westwards and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to reach the coast with sustained winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.