Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

Widespread devastation was visible across coastal areas of West Bengal on Monday, 27 May, a day after the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall packing winds up to 135 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone ravaged adjacent coasts of the state and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country, after its landfall process began at 8.30 pm on Sunday, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

'Remal' left a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata.

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, compounding the misery of the affected residents.

The storm brought with it heavy rains, which continued on Monday morning, flooding homes and farmlands.

In the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans, one person was injured after being hit by debris. In Kolkata's Bibir Bagan area, a person was hurt when a wall collapsed due to the relentless downpour.