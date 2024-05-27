Cyclone Remal: Tripura sounds red alert in two districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in two districts - Sepahijala and Gumati - in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday, 27 May.

An orange alert has also been sounded in the remaining six districts of the northeastern state which is likely to witness heavy rain and gusty winds as a result of the cyclone.

“A red alert has been sounded in Sepahijala and Gumati districts in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall during the day while an orange alert has been sounded in the remaining six districts of the state”, Director of Indian Meteorological department, Agartala, Partha Roy told PTI.

Earlier, South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West districts had been brought under ‘red alert’ (implying ‘take action’) but now they are under ‘orange alert’ (‘be prepared for action’).